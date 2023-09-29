Blotter for Sept. 29

Published 12:00 am Friday, September 29, 2023

By Robert Sullivan

In Salisbury Police Department reports

  • A larceny from a motor vehicle occurred at the 100 block of Marriott Circle between 9 p.m. on Sept. 26 and 8:50 a.m. on Sept. 27. The total estimated loss was $50.
  • A vandalism occurred at the 100 block of Piper Lane between 12:27 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 27.
  • An assault with a knife occurred at the 700 block of North Main Street at 11:20 a.m. on Sept. 27.
  • Jeremiah Emmanuel Billingslea, 27, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and felony breaking and entering motor vehicles on Sept. 27.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

  • A vandalism occurred at Walton Road in Salisbury between 8:45 p.m. on Sept. 25 and 7:55 a.m. on Sept. 26
  • A larceny occurred at Hollywood Drive in Salisbury at 8:22 a.m. on Sept. 26.
  • A stolen vehicle was recovered at Archer Road in Salisbury at 11:03 a.m. on Sept. 26.
  • A burglary happened at Hurley School Road in Salisbury at 3:09 p.m. on Sept. 26. A report from the Sheriff’s Office says that the victim reported a person opened a cabinet on her porch.
  • Christopher Dane Coogan, 38, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse on Sept. 26.
  • Adam Seth Anderson, 38, was charged with possession of a schedule I controlled substance and possession of a schedule II controlled substance on Sept. 26.

