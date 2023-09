T. H. Hairston Sr. Community Day Published 12:00 am Thursday, September 28, 2023

The T.H. Hairston Sr. Community-Family-Friends Appreciation Day will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at Hairston Funeral Home, Inc., 703 S. Main St. in Salisbury. There will be door prizes, giveaways and plenty of food. For more information, call 704-638-6464.