South Main Book Company hosts banned book “read-out,” fundraiser for Rowan County Literacy Council Published 12:00 am Thursday, September 28, 2023

SALISBURY — Books with diverse content including, but not limited to, LGBTQIA, people of color, gender diversity, people with disabilities, and ethnic, cultural and religious minorities are generally overrepresented among banned and challenged books. In 2015, nine of the 10 most challenged books fell into this category.

To bring awareness to a growing nationwide trend, and to raise funds for the Rowan County Literacy Council, South Main Book Company will host a “read-out” featuring banned books on Saturday, Sept. 30, at 3 p.m.

What is a read-out?

A continuous public reading of a single or multiple banned books.

What would I have to do?

Select your favorite banned book. Either bring your own copy or borrow one of the book store’s and read it aloud for a few minutes.

What if I want to participate, but I don’t know what to read?

Ask staff for recommendations, they are confident they have just the right book for you on the shelves. If you’d like to prepare in advance, the American Library Association’s lists of the Top Ten Challenged Books (https://www.ala.org/advocacy/bbooks/frequentlychallengedbooks/top10) may provide some inspiration on which books to read from or talk about.

Can I win a prize at this event?

Yes! By entering the raffle, through a $5 donation towards the Rowan County Literacy Council, you will receive a chance to win a bundle of challenging books right off the shelf.

What is the Rowan County Literacy Council?

Rowan County Literacy Council (RCLC) is dedicated to improving the lives of adults, youth and families by enhancing literacy and life skills, with the belief that a literate community prospers. RCLC provides instruction to Rowan County residents of all ages. As a non-profit organization, the council’s primary focus is free and confidential, one-to-one tutoring by trained volunteer tutors. Its annual Scrabble Scramble fundraiser is Thursday, Sept. 28 at Trinity Oaks. Learn more about RCLC at https://www.rcliteracy.org/