Gold Hill Founder’s Day festival supplies residents with special piece of nostalgia

GOLD HILL — Back in the 1800s, Gold Hill was once a boom town where people came in search of fame and fortune. Now 200 years later, Historic Gold Hill is staying true to its past by putting on its annual Founder’s Day festival.

“The festival celebrates our history and heritage,” Vice President Historic Gold Hill and Mines Foundation Inc. Vivian Hopkins said. “Even today with all the rain, I’m just amazed at the outpouring of support and the people that are here.”

On Saturday, Sept. 23, Gold Hill Mines Historic Park hosted Founder’s Day, right next to the town’s historic village. First thing in the morning, the Founder’s Day Parade went down St. Stephens Church Road with vintage cars and floats greeting people on the sidewalks. After the parade, a pageant was held to find out who would be named Mr. and Miss Founder’s Day.

Close to 100 vendors arrived at Founder’s Day to showcase homemade toys, jewelry, decorations for the fall and winter, art and clothes. Ax throwing was available for the more adventurous folk and delicious fair food was on hand to feed the hungry. Jayme Phelps, the owner of Bella J Boutique, says this is her second time at Founder’s Day after coming last year.

“It was a really great show. So, I am definitely happy to be here,” Phelps said. “Beside of me, there was a vendor who wasn’t able to make it due to the rain, but it’s still a great turn out. We’ve still had a great flow of people come through for sure.”

Live music was played all day as bands like Fairfield Bluegrass, Nuhiway and Chelsea Clare brought a down home feeling to the festival. For anyone with a dose of wanderlust, they could venture off to the village to look at the shops or see the famed mines in the 70-acre park.

Whether it’s food, music or learning something new, Founder’s Day had Gold Hill covered. The rain may have scared off some people, but for those who mustered the storm, they couldn’t have asked for a better day.

“We love it! We come no matter what, rain or shine,” Gold Hill resident Lisa Ashley said. “We came for food and to find some fun gifts…We come every year.”