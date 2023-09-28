Crosby Scholars celebrates 10 years at the Great Tailgate Published 12:00 am Thursday, September 28, 2023

SALISBURY — Rowan Crosby Scholars’ supporters helped celebrate a milestone Saturday night as alumni, partners, and donors gathered for the nonprofit’s fundraiser at the F&M Trolley Barn.

The Great Tailgate event raised over $50,000 for Last Dollar Grants — need-based financial aid for eligible graduates of Crosby Scholars toward their college costs.

The evening included dinner from Jim’ N Nicks Community Bar-B-Q, a DJ, and live college football games broadcast on several large screens. Guests came dressed in collegiate apparel. Student volunteers served as greeters and sold tickets to an amusing coin toss game called “Heads & Tails.”

The Crosby Scholars program is free and open to Rowan County public school students in 6th-12th grade. Each student enrolled in Crosby Scholars is required to attend at least one Crosby Academy workshop and submit two hours of community service per academic year.

The program offers students invaluable opportunities for personal growth and development, emphasizing the importance of education and community service.

The success of the Great Tailgate is a testament to the enduring support and dedication of the community. Rowan Crosby Scholars extends its deepest gratitude to all attendees, sponsors and volunteers who made this event possible.