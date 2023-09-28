Blotter for Sept. 28: vehicle stolen from Sheetz parking lot Published 12:00 am Thursday, September 28, 2023

SALISBURY — A vehicle was stolen from the Sheetz parking lot after authorities say it was left running on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the Salisbury Police Department said that a burgundy Nissan Altima was stolen from the Sheetz on South Jake Alexander Boulevard around 6 in the morning on Tuesday. The Nissan was stolen from beside the gas pump after the owner filled the tank and went inside the store to pay. The owner left the car running while he went inside.

The spokesperson said that the owner of the Nissan looked out the window of the store while he was at the register and noticed that their car was no longer at the pump. The owner saw the car driving away. According to the report, the victim noticed that there appeared to be a female suspect driving the Nissan.

The stolen car was a burgundy 2011 Nissan Altima with chrome wheels, tinted windows and an Alabama Crimson Tide license plate.

In other Salisbury Police Department reports:

Ervin Ray France, 56, was charged with assault on Sept. 26.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports: