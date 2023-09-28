Blotter for Sept. 28: vehicle stolen from Sheetz parking lot
Published 12:00 am Thursday, September 28, 2023
SALISBURY — A vehicle was stolen from the Sheetz parking lot after authorities say it was left running on Tuesday.
A spokesperson for the Salisbury Police Department said that a burgundy Nissan Altima was stolen from the Sheetz on South Jake Alexander Boulevard around 6 in the morning on Tuesday. The Nissan was stolen from beside the gas pump after the owner filled the tank and went inside the store to pay. The owner left the car running while he went inside.
The spokesperson said that the owner of the Nissan looked out the window of the store while he was at the register and noticed that their car was no longer at the pump. The owner saw the car driving away. According to the report, the victim noticed that there appeared to be a female suspect driving the Nissan.
The stolen car was a burgundy 2011 Nissan Altima with chrome wheels, tinted windows and an Alabama Crimson Tide license plate.
In other Salisbury Police Department reports:
- Ervin Ray France, 56, was charged with assault on Sept. 26.
In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:
- A sex offender registry violation occurred at South Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Salisbury on Sept. 22. It was reported on Sept. 25.
- A motor vehicle theft occurred at Old Mocksville Road in Salisbury between 8 a.m. in Sept. 22 and 5 p.m. on Sept 24. It was reported on Sept. 25.
- A larceny occurred at Jacob Bost Road in Salisbury between 3:44 a.m. and 9:18 a.m. on Sept 25.
- A motor vehicle theft occurred at Sage Way in Salisbury between 9 p.m. on Sept. 23 and 6 a.m. on Sept. 24. It was reported on Sept. 25.
- A larceny occurred at Union Church Road in Salisbury at 8 a.m. on Sept. 24. It was reported on Sept. 25.
- Vandalism occurred at Sides Street in Rockwell between 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 25.
- Fraud by identity theft occurred at Geter Road in Woodleaf between 5 p.m. on Feb. 20 and 5 p.m. on Sept. 20. It was reported on Sept. 25.
- Vandalism occurred at Old Beatty Ford Road in Gold Hill between 12 p.m. on Sept. 20 and 12:25 p.m. on Sept. 25.
- A larceny occurred at Foxrun Road in Salisbury at 11:30 a.m. on Sept 25.
- A larceny occurred at the 1200 block of Coppergate Drive in Salisbury between 3 p.m. on Sept. 22 and 12:45 p.m. on Sept. 24. It was reported on Sept. 25.
- Vandalism occurred at the 7000 block of Woodleaf Road in Woodleaf at 7:59 p.m. on Sept. 25.
- Larceny occurred at Kepley Road in Salisbury at 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 25. The report said that the victim’s mailbox and stand were taken from the property.