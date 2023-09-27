High school girls tennis: Scores, schedules standings for SPC, CCC

Published 1:13 am Wednesday, September 27, 2023

By Post Sports

Salisbury's Cora, Wymbs., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

    Central Carolina

  Overall CCC

Salisbury 10-2 7-0

S. Davidson 6-6 5-2

W. Davidson 3-2 3-2

E. Davidson 4-7 4-3

Lexington 2-7 1-7

N.Rowan 0-7 0-6

Thomasville xxx xxx

                Monday’s scores

West Davidson 7, Lexington 2

               Tuesday’s games

Chatham Central at South Davidson

            Wednesday’s games

South Davidson at East Davidson

Lexington at Salisbury

North Rowan at West Davidson

                             

South Piedmont

  Overall SPC

LN Charter 16-0 14-0

West Rowan 13-2 11-2

NW Cabarrus 10-4 10-3

Carson 7-7 6-6

Central Cabarrus 5-7 5-7

South Rowan 5-9 5-8

Concord 5-8 4-8

Robinson 2-12 1-11

East Rowan 0-13 0-12

               Monday’s scores

West Rowan 5, South Rowan 4

Concord 7, Robinson 2

LN Charter 9. Central Cabarrus 0

Carson 6, East Rowan 3

             Tuesday’s games

NW Cabarrus at Mount Pleasant

East Rowan at Central Cabarrus

             Wednesday’s games

South Rowan at Carson

NW Cabarrus at West Rowan

Robinson at Central Cabarrus

East Rowan at Concord

         Thursday’s games

South Rowan at Concord

