High school girls tennis: Scores, schedules standings for SPC, CCC
Published 1:13 am Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Central Carolina
Overall CCC
Salisbury 10-2 7-0
S. Davidson 6-6 5-2
W. Davidson 3-2 3-2
E. Davidson 4-7 4-3
Lexington 2-7 1-7
N.Rowan 0-7 0-6
Thomasville xxx xxx
Monday’s scores
West Davidson 7, Lexington 2
Tuesday’s games
Chatham Central at South Davidson
Wednesday’s games
South Davidson at East Davidson
Lexington at Salisbury
North Rowan at West Davidson
South Piedmont
Overall SPC
LN Charter 16-0 14-0
West Rowan 13-2 11-2
NW Cabarrus 10-4 10-3
Carson 7-7 6-6
Central Cabarrus 5-7 5-7
South Rowan 5-9 5-8
Concord 5-8 4-8
Robinson 2-12 1-11
East Rowan 0-13 0-12
Monday’s scores
West Rowan 5, South Rowan 4
Concord 7, Robinson 2
LN Charter 9. Central Cabarrus 0
Carson 6, East Rowan 3
Tuesday’s games
NW Cabarrus at Mount Pleasant
East Rowan at Central Cabarrus
Wednesday’s games
South Rowan at Carson
NW Cabarrus at West Rowan
Robinson at Central Cabarrus
East Rowan at Concord
Thursday’s games
South Rowan at Concord