High school boys soccer: SPC, CCC standings, scores, schedules
Published 1:05 am Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Central Carolina
Overall CCC
Salisbury 11-0-1 5-0
N.Rowan 6-3-1 4-0-1
Lexington 5-7-2 3-2
E. Davidson 2-6-3 2-2-1
Thomasville 3-9 2-3
W. Davidson 4-6-1 1-4
S. Davidson 0-8 0-6
Monday’s scores
East Davidson 4, Thomasville 1
North Rowan 2, Lexington 0
West Davidson 9, South Davidson 1
Salisbury 3, West Stanly 0
Wednesday’s games
West Davidson at East Davidson
Thomasville at Lexington
North Rowan at Salisbury
Thursday’s games
Ledford at East Davidson
South Piedmont
Overall SPC
Central Cabarrus 5-3-2 5-1-2
Concord 6-2-4 5-1-1
Carson 4-3-2 3-1-2
Robinson 4-8 4-3
LN Charter 4-8-1 4-4-1
West Rowan 6-5 4-4
NW Cabarrus 4-6 4-4
East Rowan 4-6-1 1-6
South Rowan 4-9 1-7
Monday’s scores
Central Cabarrus 1, LN Charter 1
Concord 5, Robinson 1
Carson 3, East Rowan 1
West Rowan 2, South Rowan 1
Wednedsay’s games
Robinson at Central Cabarrus
South Rowan at Carson
NW Cabarrus at West Rowan
East Rowan at Concord
Thursday’s games
NW Cabarrus at Concord
North Iredell at Carson