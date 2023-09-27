High school boys soccer: SPC, CCC standings, scores, schedules

Published 1:05 am Wednesday, September 27, 2023

By Post Sports

Central Carolina

  Overall CCC

Salisbury 11-0-1 5-0

N.Rowan 6-3-1 4-0-1

Lexington 5-7-2 3-2

E. Davidson 2-6-3 2-2-1

Thomasville 3-9 2-3

W. Davidson 4-6-1 1-4

S. Davidson 0-8 0-6

                 Monday’s scores

East Davidson 4, Thomasville 1

North Rowan 2, Lexington 0

West Davidson 9, South Davidson 1

Salisbury 3, West Stanly 0

             Wednesday’s games

West Davidson at East Davidson

Thomasville at Lexington

North Rowan at Salisbury

         Thursday’s games

Ledford at East Davidson

  

South Piedmont

  Overall SPC

Central Cabarrus 5-3-2 5-1-2

Concord 6-2-4 5-1-1

Carson 4-3-2 3-1-2

Robinson 4-8 4-3

LN Charter 4-8-1 4-4-1

West Rowan 6-5 4-4

NW Cabarrus 4-6 4-4

East Rowan 4-6-1 1-6

South Rowan 4-9 1-7

               Monday’s scores

Central Cabarrus 1, LN Charter 1

Concord 5, Robinson 1

Carson 3, East Rowan 1

West Rowan 2, South Rowan 1

             Wednedsay’s games

Robinson at Central Cabarrus

South Rowan at Carson

NW Cabarrus at West Rowan

East Rowan at Concord

         Thursday’s games

NW Cabarrus at Concord

North Iredell at Carson

