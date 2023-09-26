High school boys soccer: Lots of Rowan winners on Monday Published 8:18 am Tuesday, September 26, 2023

From staff reports

GRANITE QUARRY — Jon Pendleton scored twice for Carson in a 3-1 SPC win against East Rowan on Monday. Diego Capuzano-Moran scored on a PK. Wyatt Cornelius and Carlos Moctezuma had assists for the Cougars (5-3-2, 4-1-2). Jorge Gomez-Sanchez made several saves. Carson hosts South Rowan on Wednesday.

•••

LANDIS — Gio Romero scored both goals for West Rowan (6-5, 4-4) in a 2-1 South Piedmont Conference win against South Rowan on Monday.

South is 4-9, 1-7.

West hosts Northwest Cabarrus on Wednesday.

•••

OAKBORO — Salisbury won 3-0 at West Stanly in a non-conference game played on Monday.

The Hornets (11-0-1) got three goals from sophomore Abdul Eliwa.

Hines Busby, Yatti Avilez-Hernandez, and David Austin had assists, as Salisbury avenged a 2022 loss to the Colts.

Salisbury got excellent play from Steven Rivas, Avilez-Hernandez, and Kevin Reyes.

Next up for the Hornets is a battle for first place in the Central Carolina Conference with North Rowan (6-3-1, 4-0-1). North stayed unbeaten in the CCC by beating Lexington 2-0 on Monday.

The match is at Ludwig Stadium on Wednesday at 6 p.m.