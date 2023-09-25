High school football: Falcons fighting back from disastrous start Published 3:45 am Monday, September 25, 2023

Staff report

MOUNT ULLA — West Rowan rolled 59-28 against South Rowan in a South Piedmont Conference football game played on Friday.

The result wasn’t a surprise. The Falcons haven’t lost to South since the Raiders pulled one out in overtime in 2000. West’s winning streak in the series was extended to 19 in a row.

“We overmatched them some in the trenches,” West head coach Louis Kraft said. “But South has some skill people, guys who are elusive and hard to tackle. They’ve got receivers that could play for anyone in our conference.”

Jadon Moore is one of those receivers who can play for anyone. He provided the biggest highlight for South. When West kicked off after taking a 13-0 lead, Moore took the kickoff to the house, breaking tackles early in the run and then out-sprinting people down the West sideline.

Moore’s play got South back within 13-7, but it was 33-7 pretty quick. West had its offense in high gear on Friday.

“A couple of things have happened,” Kraft said. “We’ve got a sophomore quarterback (Brant Graham) who is getting better every game. And we’ve got a special player that we got the ball to more often tonight. Evan Kennedy makes explosive plays. Evan had the sort of production tonight that we need from him and the sort of production that he deserves. He works hard at it, but things didn’t go our way in the early part of the season. Cramps knocked him out of the game at Kannapolis, and that was a factor in losing down there. Hopefully, this game is the one that gets him going.”

Jalen Neely has emerged as a go-to running back for the Falcons, which means Kennedy is free to line up almost anywhere. He can line up in the backfield or as a field-stretching receiver. He’s also a threat to go all the way on any touch in the return game.

Graham threw three touchdown passes, two to Kennedy and one to Elijah Holmes. He topped 200 passing yards.

Neely had three scoring runs, while Kennedy had one. The balanced Falcons (2-3, 2-0) had 246 rushing yards.

West also got a passing touchdown from backup QB Brody Tucker. He hit Max Brown for a score.

West led 59-14 before South (1-4, 0-2) got two late touchdowns.

With West building a huge lead, South had to throw, and the Falcons were able to disregard the run and put heat on the passer.

The Falcons had eight sacks, including three by Kevin Toomer and two by Hunter Miller.

“It was good to see that old Falcon pass rush,” Kraft said. “We’ve kind of been missing that.”

Brooks Overcash threw for 159 yards and three touchdowns for the Raiders. He found Alex Furr open in the end zone and two of his swing passes to backs (James Richie and 12) resulted in scores after they made hard-nosed runs.

South was held to 79 rushing yards.

West continues to work its way back from an 0-3 start that included a late loss to A.L. Brown and blowouts against Davie and Mooresville.

The Falcons have won their two league games.

“Our start to the season was disastrous, and there’s really no other way to put it,” Kraft said. “The last three minutes of the first half against Davie were a train-wreck. Then the Mooresville game — that was the first time since I’ve been coaching here that I felt like we were just overmatched. Mooresville is that good. But we’re getting closer to where we expected to be. We’re making more big hits on defense and more explosive plays on offense.”

Northwest Cabarrus visits West Rowan next for the WSAT Game of the Week, and then the Falcons will go to Robinson.

Those teams are unbeaten and look like the power teams in the South Piedmont Conference. They both will be favored against West, but Kraft is confident his team is improving and will be ready to battle.

‘These next two weeks are going to define our season.,” he said. “We know that.”