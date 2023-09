College volleyball: Anna Rymer leads Salem win Published 7:25 am Monday, September 25, 2023

ROCKY MOUNT — Anna Rymer (South Rowan) had a great match as Salem’s volleyball team won 3-1 at N.C. Wesleyan on Saturday.

Rymer, a 5-foot-10 junior, had 15 kills, 27 assists and 18 digs.

Barry Rymer, who helped coach the South Rowan team for years, is the head coach at Salem.

Salem is 10-5 and has a three-game winning streak.