College football: Catawba fights back, but can’t overcome dismal first half Published 1:40 am Sunday, September 24, 2023

Staff report

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Catawba had 10 possessions in the first half of Saturday’s South Atlantic Conference football game at Tusculum.

The results: three interceptions, two lost fumbles, four punts and one merciful expiration of the clock.

When punts are the highlights for the offense, it’s not a good thing.

The Indians got it together in the second half, but they had given the Pioneers too much of a head start. Catawba was able to make it interesting, but Tusculum won 35-21.

The Indians (2-2, 0-2) will try to forget the first half and build on the second half.

Whether it was an inspirational halftime speech by head coach Tyler Haines that turned things around or just better focus, better execution or better luck in the second half, it’s hard to say.

But the bottom line is Tusculum is too good to spot 21 points. With all those Catawba turnovers, it was 21-0 at halftime.

Down three scores, there wasn’t much mystery about what Catawba’s would be doing in the second half. The Indians had to throw early and often, and Tusculum pass-rushers were meeting at the quarterback. They racked up seven sacks.

Tusculum linebacker Wesley Scott, who had 13 tackles, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and two sacks, will be a candidate for SAC Defensive Player of the Week,

Tusculum (2-2, 2-0) got two TD passes from Matthew Palazzo, who connected with 11 different receivers. Tusculum also id a good job of running the ball with the lead and racked up a season-high 229 rushing yards.

The Pioneers are 2-0 in the SAC for the first time since 2007 and they’ve won their last five home games.

Catawba was super on offense in the second half and scored on its first three possessions after the break. A lot of that was quarterback Preston Brown and receiver Bo Pryor.

Brown put in the air 52 times, completed 31 and finished with 312 passing yards. Pryor had 13 catches for 132 yards and two TDs.

A Catawba fumble led directly to Tusculum’s first score of the game.

A Catawba fumble in the red zone was followed by an 83-yard Tusculum drive for 14-0.

When Brown was intercepted near midfield, Tusculum scored again,with Palazzo getting in the end zone on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line.

Deno Wardlow’s interception early in the second half was the catalyst that finally got Catawba started. Brown’s 49-yard scoring pass to Pryor put the Indians on the board and Bryson Sims’ PAT made it 21-7.

Tusculum answered with a clock-chewing drive for 28-7.

Marquece Williams scored for Catawba on the ground to make it 28-14 early in the fourth quarter.

Palazzo connected on a deep shot for 35-14 with 12 minutes left.

Catawba’s final scoring drive included completions by Brown to Malcolm Wilson (North Rowan) and LJ Turner before Pryor made his second touchdown catch of the day for a 35-21 score with 8:37 left to play.

Catawba threatened to get closer after Christian Bennett (East Rowan) forced a fumble to stop a Tusculum march and Chase Rogers recovered.

Brown led the Indians on a desperate drive that peaked at the Tusculum 22, but a penalty and two sacks ended Catawba’s bid for a miracle comeback.

Catawba hosts Emory & Henry next Saturday, while Tusculum will be at home against Barton.