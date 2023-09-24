Catawba College presents “Spring Awakening” Published 12:00 am Sunday, September 24, 2023

SALISBURY — Catawba College’s theatre program is presenting the classic rock and roll musical “Spring Awakening” with book and lyrics by Tony winner Steven Sater and music by Duncan Sheik in Hedrick Little Theatre on Sept. 22, 23, and 29 at 7:30 p.m. and Sept. 24 and 30 at 2:30 pm. Tickets are $15 for adults 18-55, $10 for adults 55+ and non-Catawba students, and free to Catawba students, faculty and staff.

Based on the 1891 play of the same name, “Spring Awakening” originally opened on Broadway in 2006 after numerous rewrites and workshops since its original conception in the 1990s. The musical explores themes of coming of age, exploring sexuality and how censorship perpetuated by religion harms those it intends to protect. It follows teenagers in 19th century Germany as they learn how the world works, despite the wishes of the adults who would rather they be kept protected.

“Even though the book it is based on is over 100 years old, this is a story that still needs to be told today with the current political situation,” director Nicholas Fuqua said. “The events and issues that are shown in the play are just as poignant now as they were then because we have marginalized youths not being told the truth by those in power.”

Sophomore Aurora del Vecchio says the driving force behind her character, Wendla, is hope. “She has a lot of hope in her, even in her darkest times. She just always carries that with her.”

Del Vecchio adds that embodying Wendla comes somewhat naturally to her.

“I feel like we’re really similar already. I see a lot of myself in her, I think that if I were in her shoes, then I would do the exact same things she does.”

The cast consists of: Skye Sterrett (Melchoir), Aurora del Vecchio (Wendla), Camden Trimmer (Moritz), Adison Schwab (Isla), Noah Haberacker (Hanschen/Rupert), Francine Green-Thomas (Martha), Evan Moreno (Ernst/Reinhold), Carolyn Wassel (Thea), Justin Gerstle (Georg/Dieter), Teresa Greene (Anna), Noah Ward (Otto/Ulbrecht), Alana Williamson (Greta Brandenburg/Swing), Andrew Moore (Adult Man), and Kris Wooten (Adult Woman). Choreographing the show is Catawba Adjunct Instructor Amanda Diorio assisted by sophomores Evan Moreno and Alana Williamson, sophomore Aslyn Goodwin is the stage manager, sophomore Autumn Perkins is the assistant stage manager, and sophomore Ila Deese is the light board

programmer/operator. Junior Winter Hamilton and first-year Madison Alwran are the audio crew. First years Zoe Logan and Eva Vink are the wardrobe/dressers. Rounding out the student production staff is senior Haley McCann as the assistant director and dramaturg.

“I think that kids are the future and that they know a lot more than what adults expect them to know,” says del Vecchio.

Professor Fuqua shares that sentiment, “Start being honest with the younger generation because they know what’s going on more than you give them credit for.”

“Spring Awakening” contains strong language and mature themes such as sexuality and mental health.