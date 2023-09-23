Blotter for Sept. 23
In Salisbury Department reports
- A burglary occurred at Phenom Well CBD Store at 704 W. Jake Alexander Blvd. between 12:50 a.m. and 1:05 a.m. on Sept. 21. The total estimated loss was $1,738.
- A motor vehicle theft occurred at the 500 block of S. Jake Alexander Blvd. between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Sept. 21. The reported loss was $3,050.
- An assault occurred at the 100 block of Lloyd St. at 2:40 a.m. on Sept. 22.
In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports
- A burglary occurred at 7th Street in Salisbury between 4:18 p.m. on Sept. 16 and 3 p.m. on Sept. 17. It was reported on Sept. 20.
- Xzavier Nykeen Harrell, 18, was charged with assault and robbery on Sept. 20.
- Joshua Ahmad Feaster, 19, was charged with robbery on Sept. 20.
- Idris Jonathan Omaria Riggins-Gadson, 19, was charged with financial card fraud, financial card theft and exploiting of a disabled or elderly’s trust on Sept. 20.
- Joe Chancelor Walters, 35, was charged with failure to register a new address as a sex offender on Sept 20.
- Dustin Victor Baker, 35, was charged with assault on a female on Sept. 20.
- David Mareshall Beaver, 80, was charged with communicating threats on Sept. 20.
- Justin Andrew Davis, 31, was charged with larceny on Sept. 20.