Livingstone College student dies Wednesday Published 12:10 am Friday, September 22, 2023

SALISBURY — A Salisbury High School graduate who was enrolled in Livingstone College died on Wednesday. He was 19.

A GoFundMe account set up by Nicholas Micael Hall’s stepmom confirmed that he was the student who died.

“We received devastating news tonight,” the post said. “My stepson Nick Hall gained his wings tonight in his dorm room at college. He was unresponsive. Please help give my baby the home going service and burial he deserves. He was only 19. He was an amazing young man. He was athletic and strived for greatness. He had a drive for football that can’t even be explained. Fly high baby boy. He just lost his mama not even 6 years ago. Your mama is welcoming you home with open loving arms.”

While at Salisbury High School, Hall played defensive tackle for the Hornets. He graduated in 2022.

Livingstone announced the student’s death on Facebook late Wednesday night.

“Livingstone College is saddened to announce the death of one of its students,” the post said.

The exact cause of death was publicized, described in the post from the school as “uncertain.”

That post said that Livingstone College officials were “waiting to receive an update from the medical examiner” as to the cause of death.

The time of death was not made public either, but a spokesperson for the Salisbury Police Department said the student was found at the dormitory building on Jake Alexander Boulevard West, a former hotel that was converted for student housing.

Livingstone College President Anthony Davis Jr. said that the college will publicize more information as it becomes available.

Davis said the prayers of the college community are with the student’s family, fellow students and loved ones during this difficult time.

Livingstone College announced that it would offer counseling service over the next week to provide bereavement support for the institution’s students, faculty or staff who request help.

To find Hall’s GoFundMe account, go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/nicholas-micael-hall?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook.