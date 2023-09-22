House passes bill aimed at reducing NCHSAA authority Published 1:44 am Friday, September 22, 2023

Staff report

State politics have moved into the realm of high school athletics.

Early Friday morning, the state House of Representatives passed a bill that could change the landscape of high school sports in North Carolina.

If it becomes law, Senate Bill 452 would take away much of the NCHSAA’s authority.

That authority would be placed instead in the hands of the superintendent of public instruction and members of the North Carolina Board of Education.

Under the proposed legislation, all student participation rules would be set by the North Carolina Board of Education.

The bill passed the House by a 67-43 vote . Republicans and two Democrats voted for the bill.

It could be in front of the Senate as early as Friday morning.

If the bill becomes law, it would go into effect for the 2024-2025 school year.