High school volleyball: South bounces back; Hornets heating up Published 5:22 am Friday, September 22, 2023

From staff reports

South Rowan finally lost a South Piedmont Conference volleyball match on Wednesday.

It was a tough one, a five-setter. Lake Norman Charter beat the Raiders on their home floor — 21-25, 20-25, 25-22, 25-13 and 15-9 — with a big comeback from two sets down.

South’s kills came from Meredith Faw (16), Leah Rymer (9), Laney Beaver (6) and Avery Welch (5).

Beaver had 16 assists, while Rymer had 13.

Campbell Withers led in digs with 22. Faw had 17, Rymer had 10, and Avery Fisher had eight.

South won at Lake Norman Charter early in the season, so both teams now have one loss in the league.

There’s a reasonable chance they’ll wind up still tied at the end, although there’s a long way to go and several teams are capable of an upset, especially on their home floor.

West Rowan (9-6, 7-3) is the SPC’s third-place team. Lake Norman Charter (12-1, 9-1) beat the Falcons in another five-set match on Thursday to finish a season sweep.

South (14-4, 10-1) was able to bounce back on Thursday with a win against Northwest Cabarrus.

Faw (7), Rymer (6), Beaver (5), Welch (5) and Laurel Everett (4) shared the kills.

Beaver had 14 assists, while Rymer had nine.

Withers had 13 digs to lead the defense. Fisher (8), Beaver (7), Faw (6) and Rymer (5) chipped in

•••

South’s jayvee team is strong and has lost only once this season.

Standouts for the South jayvees are Meghan Eagle, Cailynn Withers, Raegan Shell, Danica Krieg and Clancy Street,

•••

East Rowan won 3-1 in a competitive matchup in the SPC on Thursday.

The Mustangs (7-8, 5-5) prevailed 25-14, 25-17, 23-25 and 25-14 at home against Central Cabarrus to finish a season sweep of the Vikings.

Cameron Ostle (16), Alli Corl (9) and Leigan Lusk (7) led the Mustangs in kills.

Emma Schumacher had five aces.

Jordan Dry had 19 digs, while Jaeley Legg had 14, and Jacee Eudey had 10.

Eudy had 37 assists.

•••

Salisbury continues to roll, is in second place in the Central Carolina Conference with a 6-1 record and has made Tuesday’s matchup with first-place West Davidson a big one.

Salisbury took care of business with a 25-9, 25-19, 25-16 sweep of North Rowan in its most recent action.

Ashley Yang had 26 assists.

Ava Morris is the big hitter for the Hornets. She had 12 kills. Kendall Henderson had nine, and Addie Myers had five.

Dayami Acevedo served seven aces.

Yang and Acevedo had seven digs each, and Katie Peeler, Sheenya Daugherty and Ella Lockhart had five apiece.