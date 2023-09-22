GoFundMe account set up for slain Salisbury resident Published 12:05 am Friday, September 22, 2023

SALISBURY — A GoFundMe account for the Salisbury woman slain last weekend has been set up to help offset funeral expenses.

Nohemy Hernandez-Laines, 35, was killed early Sunday morning at the home at 801 Park Avenue in Salisbury.

The GoFundMe account, which has a goal of raising $15,000, is currently only about a fifth of the way to that amount.

The GoFundMe page was posted in Spanish but according to Google Translate reads: “Hello, we are the Hernandez-Laines family. Unfortunately, a member of our family left this world, Nohemy Hernandez Laines. The funds raised will be used for her sacred burial.”

While the GoFundMe page lists Friday, Sept. 22, as the day of the service, other details were not readily available.

As of this writing, many details surrounding Hernandez-Laines’ homicide remains undisclosed.

According to a spokesperson with the Salisbury Police Department, officers were dispatched to a home at 801 Park Avenue at approximately 9:07 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17.

First-response emergency personnel attempted unsuccessfully to provide life-saving medical assistance to Hernandez-Laines, who died from her wounds at the scene.

On Monday, several of Hernandez-Laines’ family members were gathered at the Park Avenue residence.



Her sister described Hernandez-Laines as a woman who loved to dance and to sing.

“She was always smiling,” the sister said. “She was a really happy person.”

Hernandez-Laines spent Saturday evening celebrating a family member’s wedding.

According to her sister, Hernandez-Laines returned home around 8 p.m.

Neither the cause or estimated time of Hernandez-Laines’ death was disclosed by law enforcement. To contribute to the GoFundMe account, go to, https://www.gofundme.com/f/nohemy-hernandez-laines?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unknown&utm_campaign=comms_75r8+nohemy-hernandez-laines.