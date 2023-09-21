Two A.L. Brown students recognized for character, school successes Published 12:00 am Thursday, September 21, 2023

KANNAPOLIS — When the Kannapolis City Board of Education met on Monday, its members recognized the accomplishments of two A.L. Brown High School students for their work and contributions to making the school they attend a better place.

Kannapolis City Schools District Communication Coordinator Ashley Forrest said in an email that every month during the school year, the board recognizes two students, a volunteer and several staff members from one school. This month, the school was A. L. Brown.

“Students will be recognized for their character, involvement, contributions and successes at school,” Forrest said.

According to Forrest, the first student, junior Gloria Lemus, is most deserving of the nomination.

“Gloria will tell you that life has not always been easy for her,” Forrest said in an email. “In fact, at the start of her high school career, she struggled, like many other high school students, in choosing between what was right and what was popular.”

Last year and continuing into this year, Lemus decided to do what she needed to do to lay her pathway for a successful future.

“She did a complete academic turnaround, prioritized attendance, associated herself with supportive people and became a role model for others,” Forrest said.

This summer, Gloria was chosen to be part of the school’s technology team, and she spent almost every day at A. L. Brown.

“She worked diligently to make sure technology was ready for students when they came back to school and she did so with a smile on her face,” Forrest.

According to Forrest, Lemus’ efforts do not stop when she leaves campus.

“Outside of school, Gloria is a role model for her younger siblings and nephew and makes time to be with them and encourage them to make positive choices,” Forrest said. “We all know that we are not going to always make the perfect choice, but we hope that Gloria knows that we are so proud of the choices she has made for herself and that we are all in her corner for anything she needs.”

The next student, Yamir Moreno is a senior.

“(Moreno) truly embodies what it means to be a Wonder (the school’s mascot),” Forrest said. “As a Link Crew member for two years, Yamir is a leader for his peers and in fact, makes sure that even the adults in the building are kept in line, reminding us to communicate dates and important information to students.”

Forrest said that during all Link Crew events, Yamir is “always willing to serve as a translator for Spanish-speaking students, ensures that all students feel welcome and included and constantly asks what he can do to help.”

She also said that he is not afraid to advocate for what is right, model what others need to do, and push others to improve themselves.

“He is a well-spoken, natural leader who encourages a positive following,” Forrest said. “Yamir is also a great academic, taking RCCC courses, Advanced Placement courses, and experiencing multiple CTE pathways by being involved in culinary arts and drone technology. We know Yamir will continue to lead A. L. Brown well and look forward to hearing what his post-secondary plans will be.”