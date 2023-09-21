High school football: Jayvee roundup
Published 9:17 pm Thursday, September 21, 2023
From staff reports
SALISBURY — Salisbury’s jayvee football team won 36-12 against West Davidson on Thursday.
Samarion Collins, Jamantay Cox, Brooklyn Jones-Casey and Ephraim Williams had rushing touchdowns for the Hornets.
Nolt Lescoe threw a touchdown pass to Amir Simpson.
Hunter Franklin had a fumble recovery. Amir Bethea had a tackle for loss.
Isaiah Foxx had a reception.
Finn Avery had a kickoff for a touchback.
•••
SPENCER — North Rowan lost 20-8 to Thomasville.
Standouts for the Cavaliers were Mike Alford and Dyaon Norman-Jackson.
•••
LANDIS — Jalen Moton ran for a touchdown and threw a touchdown pass to Brennon Stevenson to lead West Rowan to a 22-6 win against South Rowan on Thursday.
Carlos Phillips had a rushing TD for the Falcons.
South’s TD came on a fumble recovery by Owen Smith.
Micah Fry and Deacon Abernathy had sacks for the Raiders.
•••
CHINA GROVE — Trip Marcum and Jase Overcash did the scoring for Carson in a 52-16 loss to Robinson Thursday.
Both Cougars had a touchdown and a 2-point conversion.
•••
MOORESVILLE — Lake Norman topped A.L. Brown 28-14 on Thursday.
Bryce Morgan and Jeremiah Christopher scored touchdowns for the Wonders.
•••
Northwest Cabarrus beat East Rowan 39-14.