Richfield man charged for assault after authorities say he shot his neighbor with an air rifle Published 11:12 am Wednesday, September 20, 2023

RICHFIELD —A Richfield man was shot on Monday by a high-powered air rifle. The shooter told police he only fired in the direction of a dog to get the animal to be quiet.

Around 6:15 p.m., Rowan County Sheriff’s deputies responded to 760 Hinson Road in reference to a gunshot victim.

According to Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports, the caller said her son had been shot in the back. The caller provided a name for the alleged shooter, claiming he was the next-door neighbor.

Upon arrival, deputies located the neighbor, later identified as Mark Burrage, 24, sitting on their porch. He was subsequently detained.

Reports said that Burrage told deputies he was “shooting in the ground in the direction of a barking dog in an attempt to shut him up.”

Following an investigation of the scene, deputies were reportedly unable to find any evidence that Burrage shot at the ground.

A weapon, which was described in the report as a high-caliber air rifle, was located in a nearby vehicle.

Deputies took Burrage into custody and charged him with assault.

He was released on a written promise to appear in court.

The victim, who reportedly had a visible pellet lodged in his back, was transported to the Novant Health Rowan Medical Center for treatment.