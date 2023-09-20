Blotter for Sept. 20

In Salisbury Police Department reports

A motor-vehicle larceny occurred in the 800 S. Ellis St. between 3:30-10 a.m. on Sept. 18. The total estimated loss was $220.

A burglary by forced entry occurred in the 700 block of S. West St. between 1-10 a.m. on Sept. 18.

A motor-vehicle theft occurred in the 900 Confederate Ave. between noon and 12:40 p.m. on Sept. 18.

An assault occurred in the 1400 block of Old Concord Road between 6:32-6:33 p.m. on Sept 18.

A hit and run causing property damage occurred in the 700 block of W. Monroe St. between 8:50 a.m.-6:43 p.m. on Sept. 18.