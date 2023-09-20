Blotter for Sept. 20

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, September 20, 2023

By Chandler Inions

In Salisbury Police Department reports

  • A motor-vehicle larceny occurred in the 800 S. Ellis St. between 3:30-10 a.m. on Sept. 18. The total estimated loss was $220.
  • A burglary by forced entry occurred in the 700 block of S. West St. between 1-10 a.m. on Sept. 18.
  • A motor-vehicle theft occurred in the 900 Confederate Ave. between noon and 12:40 p.m. on Sept. 18.
  • An assault occurred in the 1400 block of Old Concord Road between 6:32-6:33 p.m. on Sept 18.
  • A hit and run causing property damage occurred in the 700 block of W. Monroe St. between 8:50 a.m.-6:43 p.m. on Sept. 18.
  • Property damage occurred in the 900 block of E. Lafayette St. around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 18. 

 

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

  • A larceny occurred on Leach Road in Salisbury between 2-2:45 p.m. on Sept. 17.

More Crime

Lexington kidnapping suspect arrested in Salisbury

Blotter for Sept. 19: Man held on $100,000 after domestic disturbance

Salisbury Police investigating a Sunday homicide

Blotter for Sept. 16

Print Article