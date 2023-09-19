Change in venue for Rowan Chamber Power in Partnership breakfast

Published 11:00 am Tuesday, September 19, 2023

By Brad Dountz

SALISBURY— The Wallace Educational Forum located at 500 North Main Street is hosting the Rowan Chamber of Commerce Power in Partnership breakfast. Due to unforeseen construction, Trinity Oaks will not be able to host the breakfast as they normally would. However, they will still cater the event.

The main speaker for the breakfast will be Dr. Mark Benno, national education leadership manager from Apple, Inc. Superintendent of Rowan-Salisbury Schools Dr. Kelly Whithers is also going to present a “Back to School” themed program.

The event is taking place on Thursday, September 21, at 7:30 a.m. The registration deadline is Tuesday, September 19, at 12 p.m.

