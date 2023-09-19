Catawba College hosting open house, tours of renovated Center for the Environment Published 12:00 am Tuesday, September 19, 2023

1 of 1

Catawba College News Service

SALISBURY — Catawba College is inviting the Salisbury and Rowan County communities to join them for an open house and tours to celebrate the re-opening of the Center for the Environment and Shuford Science on Thursday, Sept. 21, from 5-7 p.m.

Light appetizers and beverages will be available for attendees as they tour the new facilities and see some of the new labs in action.

Catawba’s Center for the Environment was re-opened for use in time for the fall semester. Labs and classrooms were updated, and new collaboration and office spaces were created focusing on more efficient and sustainable usage for the building.

The Shuford Science building renovation includes the Food and Fermentation Laboratory, a cell culturing facility, a marine coral culturing lab, a walk-in cool lab, a dedicated undergraduate research lab featuring bioinformatics workstations, and fully renovated physiology, physics and general biology laboratories.

A visualization instrumentation suite has been added along with new cutting-edge analytical and molecular equipment.

In lieu of a ribbon cutting, Catawba will plant a tree in celebration of the re-opening of the Center for the Environment at 5:15 p.m. as part of the open house.

Parking will be available at the Robertson College Community Center (2220 West Innes Street) or the Shuford Science Building (180 Faculty-Staff Drive).