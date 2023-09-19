Blotter for Sept. 19: Man held on $100,000 after domestic disturbance Published 12:00 am Tuesday, September 19, 2023

SALISBURY — A Rowan County man faces burglary charges after authorities say an argument spilled over from his apartment into his neighbors’.

Carlos A. Trejo-Arteaga, 32, was arrested on Friday, Sept. 15. The incident he was allegedly involved in occurred two days earlier.

Around 4:46 a.m. on Sept. 13, deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Arrowood Road after a caller advised the 911 line that a man was breaking in through her window.

According to Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports, Trejo-Arteaga and his female partner were upstairs in their unit of the apartment building. His girlfriend reportedly left Trejo-Arteaga’s apartment after he “attempted to hit her.”

Trejo-Arteaga allegedly broke through glass on the back door but was unable to gain access to the residence. Reports said that he subsequently broke two back windows in another attempt to get inside the apartment.

Upon arrival, deputies reportedly found Trejo-Arteaga walking around the yard with a laceration to his right forearm. Blood was later discovered on the back door to the apartment.

The callers advised deputies that no one else inside the apartment had sustained any injuries.

Trejo-Arteaga was transported by Rowan County EMS to a nearby hospital for treatment. While he was in the hospital, deputies obtained a warrant from the Rowan County Magistrate’s Office for the burglary charge. Trejo-Arteaga was arrested on Friday and placed in the Rowan County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

A sex offender registry violation occurred on Old Gin Road in Mt. Ulla between 7:44 a.m. on Aug. 29 and 7:44 a.m. on Sept. 13.

A Rowan County Detention Center officer was assaulted while on duty around 4:48 a.m. on Sept. 14.

Identity theft reportedly occurred on Sowers Ferry Road in Spencer between 7-7:05 a.m on Sept. 14.

Vandalism causing property damage occurred on Stokes Ferry Road in Richfield between 11 a.m. on Sept. 12 and 10 a.m. on Sept. 13.

A larceny occurred on Organ Church Road in Salisbury between 9:30-10:09 p.m. on Sept. 14.

A burglary occurred on U.S. Hwy. 601 in Salisbury between 4:19 a.m. on Sept. 13 and 4 a.m. on Sept. 15.

Larceny occurred on Ebenezer Road in Kannapolis between 8-9:45 a.m. on Sept. 15.

Larceny occurred on W. Ritchie Road in Salisbury between 11 a.m. on Sept. 2 and 11 a.m. on Sept. 3.

Wire fraud occurred on Castlegate Way in China Grove on July 31. It was reported on Sept. 15.

A stolen vehicle was found on Country Garden Lane in Salisbury around 4:22 p.m. on Sept. 15.

An assault occurred on Deal Road in Mooresville between 11:11 p.m. on Sept. 14 and 11:11 p.m. on Sept. 15.

Larceny occurred on Deal Road in Mooresville between 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 14 and 11:06 a.m. on Sept. 16.

An assault occurred on Woodleaf Road in Woodleaf between 6:15-6:20 p.m. on Sept. 16.

Vandalism that caused property damage occurred on Barringer Road in Salisbury between 8:15-8:17 p.m. on Sept. 16.

Todd William Overcash, 49, was charged with cashing a worthless check on Sept 14.

Kenbrell Sabryan Moody, 29, was charged with simple possession of a schedule-IV controlled substance on Sept. 14.

Randolph Pater, 49, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses on Sept. 14.

Brandi Danielle Wilhoit, 37, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia on Sept. 14.

Daniel Keith Harbin, 47, was charged with burning personal property on Sept. 14.

Alexus Burshell Bost, 22, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm on Sept. 14.

David Michael Pruitt, 18, was charged as a fugitive from justice on Sept. 14.

Henry Lee Wilder Sr., 61, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule-II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for a controlled substance and carrying a concealed gun on Sept. 15.

Nicole Deanna Kiser Adcock, 39, was charged with non-payment of child support on Sept. 15.

Gregory Morgano, 40, was charged with two counts of assault on a female and injury to personal property on Sept. 16.

Brandy Jordan Walton, 50, was charged with driving while impaired and driving while license revoked on Sept. 16.

