Salisbury Police investigating a Sunday homicide Published 8:49 am Monday, September 18, 2023

SALISBURY — A woman was killed in Salisbury on Sunday morning. Authorities said the incident remains under investigation.

According to a spokesperson with the Salisbury Police Department, officers were dispatched to a home at 801 Park Avenue at approximately 9:07 a.m.

First-response emergency personnel attempted unsuccessfully to provide life-saving medical assistance to Nohemy Hernandez-Laines, 35, who succumbed to her wounds there at the scene.

The cause of Hernandez-Laines’ death was not disclosed by law enforcement.

The investigation remains open. Anyone with any information on the incident is encouraged to contact the Salisbury Police Department.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.