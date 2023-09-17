High school girls wrestling: Edwards, Justus honored Published 5:57 am Sunday, September 17, 2023

Staff report

GRANITE QUARRY — East Rowan junior wrestler Leah Edwards received her championship ring and championship gold medal at halftime of Friday’s East Rowan-Concord football game.

Edwards had a dominant performance and didn’t allow her opponents to score a single point in the state tournament. She wrestles at 114 pounds and was undefeated against girls during the 2022-23 school year and 44-4 overall.

Rowan wrestling coaches have honored the county’s outstanding wrestler for many years with the Dutch Meyer Award.

With girls wrestling becoming a sport in its own right and growing quickly, the coaches decided last season to create a new award for the county’s outstanding female wrestler.

Edwards was an easy choice as the first honoree. The award is named after legendary East Rowan wrestling coach Barry Justus.

Edwards shed a few tears as she received the first Barry Justus Award on Friday, along with her medal and ring.

“Leah’s got two years remaining and she’s getting better every day,” Justus said. “Leah is very self-motivated. I hope many ladies follow her lead.”