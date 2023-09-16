Upcoming David Freeze talks Published 12:00 am Saturday, September 16, 2023

David Freeze will give a presentation at the Spencer Public Library on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 11:30 a.m. His program will include both last year’s Mississippi River bike ride from Dubuque, Iowa, to New Orleans and this summer’s recently completed ride from Dubuque north to Lake Itasca and the source of the river in Minnesota. The completion of that ride includes the North Shore of Lake Superior. The event is open to the public.

Also upcoming is a talk at the Frank Tadlock South Rowan Branch of the Rowan Public Library on Monday, Sept. 25, at 6 p.m. The RPL press release states that local author and fitness enthusiast Freeze will share pictures and stories from his latest and still on-going adventure — visiting and running in each of North Carolina’s 100 county seats.

Light refreshments will be provided at RPL, including an ice cream bar! To learn more, call RPL South at 704-216-7727. This event is also open to the public.