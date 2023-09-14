High school volleyball roundup: Lots of Rowan winners Published 9:20 pm Thursday, September 14, 2023

From staff reports

LANDIS — South Rowan rolled 25-7, 25-7 and 25-10 against Concord in Wednesday’s South Piedmont Conference volleyball match.

Leah Rymer had 13 assists, six kills and five digs for the Raiders (11-3, 7-0).

Meredith Faw had 11 kills and 10 digs. Laurel Everett had six kills and five aces.

Campbell Withers had eight digs, Laney Beaver had 13 assists. Avery Fisher had seven digs and four kills. Sydney Culp had four kills.

• South won 25-12 and 25-11 in the jayvee match. South (10-1) got four kills and six assists from Meghan Eagle. Cailynn Withers and Clancy Street had four digs each. Raegan Shell had eight assists.

•••

KANNAPOLIS — Salisbury beat A.L. Brown 25-20, 23-25, 26-24 and 25-18 in Wednesday’s non-conference match.

Ashley Yang had 35 assists, 21 digs and five kills for the Hornets (6-6). Ava Morris had 24 kills and 16 digs.

Addie Myers had six kills and seven digs. Carmen McQueen had five blocks. Sheenya Daugherty had 26 digs. Katie Peeler had 11 digs. Dayami Acevedo had eight digs.

The Wonders are 2-10.

•••

MOUNT ULLA — West Rowan swept Central Cabarrus in Wednesday’s SPC matchup.

Emma Clarke had 14 kills and three aces for the Falcons (7-5, 5-2).

Laney Sweet had five kills, Lydia Wilson had five aces. Skyy Ruben had three blocks.

Wilson and Brinley Batts had nine digs each. Neely Hiatt had 20 assists.

• West swept the JV action, with Lucy Shelton and Madelyn Sides leading the Falcons.

•••

CONCORD — East Rowan won 25-11, 25-8 and 25-17 against Northwest Cabarrus in SPC action on Wednesday.

Cameron Ostle had 10 kills for the Mustangs (6-7, 3-4).

Jordan Dry had 18 digs, while Jaeley Legg had 10.

Jacee Eudy had five aces and 14 assists.

• East evened its record at 7-7 and 4-4 on Thursday with a sweep of Concord.

•••

CHINA GROVE — Carson won 25-20, 25-11, 20-25 and 25-16 against West Davidson on Wednesday in a non-conference match.

Carson is 6-6. West Davidson is 8-4.