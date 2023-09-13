Salisbury woman shot inside her kitchen Published 11:05 am Wednesday, September 13, 2023

SALISBURY — A woman was shot in her kitchen early Wednesday morning and was transported to Winston-Salem with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to reports from the Salisbury Police Department, a resident in the 200 block of W. D. Ave. was in her kitchen just before 1 a.m., when a bullet fired from outside home struck her.

When officers arrived, the victim was reportedly “alert and conscious,” and was able to relate the account to investigators before she was transported by ambulance to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem.

Evidence gathered at the scene indicated shots were fired from outside of the home as damage was incurred to the back door.

The residence is in an apartment complex but sits on the perimeter.

If more information becomes available, the story will be updated.