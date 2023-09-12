Mt. Ulla Elementary Bears meet local heroes Published 12:10 am Tuesday, September 12, 2023

1 of 4

Mt. ULLA — Students at Mt. Ulla Elementary got to meet emergency workers from all sorts of various local agencies during a first responder appreciation event on Monday.

An NC Highway Patrol officer, members of the West Rowan Volunteer Fire Department, a Rowan County Sheriff’s lieutenant and West Rowan JRTOC students were just some of the faces in the parking lot Monday morning greeting the students and sharing a little about what they do.

Wendy Shields is one of the PTA leaders at Mt. Ulla Elementary.

“This is the second year we have done it,” Shields said. “We thought it would be a good opportunity for students to learn about the first responders in their community and what their duties are.”

In Shield’s mind, teaching that lesson early will have a positive lifelong impact.

“If they are not taught that at a young age, then they might develop a fear of them,” Shields said. “If they are familiar with the first responders and with what their role is, hopefully, it will make them feel more comfortable with them in an emergency.”

As much as the event was to familiarize students with emergency responders, Shields said it was also a way for her organization, the school and the community to give back to those men and women.

“We were able to serve them breakfast,” Shields said. “It is a dual purpose. While they do more for us by meeting with the students, we are able to show our appreciation for the sacrifices they make.”

The event is one that Shields and Mt. Ulla Elementary Principal Brenda Sokolowski would like to continue.

While it is fun for the students, Shields said that the first responders have a good time, too.

“Last year and this year, before they leave, they always thank us for letting them be a part of it,” Shields said.