High school tennis: SPC and CCC scores, standings, schedules

Published 5:12 am Monday, September 11, 2023

By Post Sports

Salisbury's Meredith Williams. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

 

Central Carolina

  Overall CCC

Salisbury 6-2 3-0

S. Davidson 3-4 3-1

E. Davidson 2-5 2-1

Lexington 2-3 1-3

W. Davidson 0-1 0-1

N.Rowan 0-4 0-3

Thomasville xxx xxx

               Monday’s games

North Rowan at Salisbury

West Davidson at East Davidson

             Tuesday’s games

North Stanly at South Davidson

            Wednesday’s games

Lexington at East Davidson

North Rowan at South Davidson

               Thursday’s games

Wheatmore at Lexington

Union Academy at South Davidson

                      

South Piedmont

  Overall SPC

LN Charter 10-0 8-0

NW Cabarrus 6-2 6-1

West Rowan 7-2 5-2

Carson 4-3 3-3

Concord 2-4 2-4

Central Cabarrus 1-3 1-3

Robinson 1-3 0-3

South Rowan 1-4 1-4

East Rowan 0-6 0-5

                Monday’s games

LN Charter at Carson

West Rowan at Concord

South Rowan at East Rowan

             Wednesday’s games

Robinson at LN  Charter

East Rowan at NW Cabarrus

Central Cabarrus at West Rowan

Concord at South Rowan

Carson at Hickory Ridge

               Thursday’s games

West Rowan at NW Cabarrus

Carson at South Rowan

Concord at East Rowan

Central Cabarrus at Robinson

