High school tennis: SPC and CCC scores, standings, schedules
Published 5:12 am Monday, September 11, 2023
Central Carolina
Overall CCC
Salisbury 6-2 3-0
S. Davidson 3-4 3-1
E. Davidson 2-5 2-1
Lexington 2-3 1-3
W. Davidson 0-1 0-1
N.Rowan 0-4 0-3
Thomasville xxx xxx
Monday’s games
North Rowan at Salisbury
West Davidson at East Davidson
Tuesday’s games
North Stanly at South Davidson
Wednesday’s games
Lexington at East Davidson
North Rowan at South Davidson
Thursday’s games
Wheatmore at Lexington
Union Academy at South Davidson
South Piedmont
Overall SPC
LN Charter 10-0 8-0
NW Cabarrus 6-2 6-1
West Rowan 7-2 5-2
Carson 4-3 3-3
Concord 2-4 2-4
Central Cabarrus 1-3 1-3
Robinson 1-3 0-3
South Rowan 1-4 1-4
East Rowan 0-6 0-5
Monday’s games
LN Charter at Carson
West Rowan at Concord
South Rowan at East Rowan
Wednesday’s games
Robinson at LN Charter
East Rowan at NW Cabarrus
Central Cabarrus at West Rowan
Concord at South Rowan
Carson at Hickory Ridge
Thursday’s games
West Rowan at NW Cabarrus
Carson at South Rowan
Concord at East Rowan
Central Cabarrus at Robinson