Shelby Carroll: Benefits of harvesting rainwater Published 12:00 am Saturday, September 9, 2023

By Shelby Carroll

N.C. Cooperative Extension

Rain barrels are a common technique used in urban and rural households to harvest rainwater collected from our roofs. This technique is an effortless addition to your home. By adding a food-grade drum to your gutter downspout, you can contain between 55 and 65 gallons of rainwater, depending on the size of your drum. Rain barrels help reduce nonpoint pollution and the amount of treated city water we use to complete our daily chores, such as watering the lawn, washing our car, and cleaning.

The rainwater collected from your roof’s run-off is not consumable for humans. This is because as the water hits your roof, it may pick up chemicals and objects that have been collecting on your roof. While we cannot consume it, your lawn or backyard garden can. Rainwater is very high in oxygen and is free of salts and minerals. This promotes root growth and feeds micro-organisms. This water is also beneficial for watering your compost pile. By harvesting rainwater, we are helping conserve our treated drinking water. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) 40% of our daily drinking water is used for outdoor activities and chores.

Adding a rain barrel to your household can help reduce the percentage of treated water used for outdoor activities and provide more drinking water to our growing population. Lots of local and online hardware stores sell premade rain barrels and parts. Therefore, you can make one to fit your own needs. Both rain barrels impact our non-point pollution and make our local streams cleaner.

If rain barrels are a topic that interests you, please be sure to register for the Rowan Cooperative Extensions Free Rain Barrel program on September 19th from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 2727 Old Concord Rd, Salisbury, NC. During this program, you will learn what supplies are needed, seasonal maintenance, proper care, and much more! To register for this free program, RSVP by visiting rowan.ces.ncsu.edu or scanning the QR code below.

Shelby Carroll is agriculture and natural resources agent for the Rowan County Extension.