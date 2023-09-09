High school football: Scores for Week 4
Published 1:46 am Saturday, September 9, 2023
Friday’s Scores
Avery County 23, McDowell County 22
Ayden-Grifton 21, Pamlico County 12
Belmont South Point 20, Lenoir Hibriten 7
Bertie County 34, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 7
Bessemer City 37, Monroe Union Academy 16
Boonville Starmount 62, North Wilkes 12
Brevard 48, North Buncombe 0
Burlington Cummings 42, Bartlett Yancey 14
Burlington Williams 44, Eden Morehead 7
Burnsville Mountain Heritage 28, Hendersonville 21
Calvary 41, Charlotte Christian 10
Camden County 36, Gates County 12
Canton Pisgah 32, Hayesville 7
Catawba Bandys 45, South Caldwell 14
Central Davidson 30, Lexington 21
Chambers 63, Hickory Ridge 14
Chapel Hill 58, Carrboro 8
Charlotte Ardrey Kell 27, Catawba Ridge, S.C. 14
Charlotte Catholic 29, North Mecklenburg 0
Charlotte Country Day 30, North Cross, Va. 27
Charlotte Independence 45, South Mecklenburg 0
Charlotte Latin 35, Winston-Salem Carver 0
Charlotte Myers Park 47, Richmond County 14
Charlotte Providence Day 49, Concord Cannon 7
Cherokee 43, Rosman 6
Chesnee, S.C. 41, R-S Central 13
Claremont Bunker Hill 45, Hickory Home 6
Clinton 47, Whiteville 14
Community Christian 22, Pungo Christian 14
Concord Robinson 54, Central Cabarrus 0
Corvian 58, Charlotte Garinger 0
Currituck County 46, South Central Pitt 13
Durham Jordan 56, Smithfield-Selma 14
East Duplin 56, Croatan 13
East Gaston 27, Gastonia Ashbrook 0
East Surry 64, South Stokes 48
Eastern Alamance 19, Reidsville 14
Eastern Wayne 53, Greene Central 26
Elizabeth City Northeastern 52, Rocky Mount 46
Fayetteville Seventy-First 38, Hoke County 0
Friendship 34, Raleigh Athens Drive 16
Gaffney, S.C. 24, Charlotte Mallard Creek 7
Havelock 20, West Craven 13
Hickory 35, Concord Cox Mill 15
Hickory Grove Christian 43, Mount Zion Christian 0
Hickory Home School 23, Graham 2
High Point Christian Academy 10, Raleigh Ravenscroft 7
Hobgood Academy 48, Swan Quarter Mattamuskeet 0
Holly Ridge Dixon 28, Rocky Point Trask 22
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 31, West Cabarrus 7
Jacksonville 35, West Carteret 8
Jacksonville White Oak 35, Jacksonville Northside 22
John Paul II Catholic 40, Grace Christian-Raleigh 8
Kannapolis Brown 49, South Rowan 0
Kinston Parrott Academy 75, Liberty Christian 12
Lake Norman 23, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 21
Lake Norman Charter 13, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 8
Landrum, S.C. 47, Polk County 21
Lawndale Burns 50, Alexander Central 7
Lawrence Academy 45, Greenbrier Christian, Va. 2
Lee County 34, Cary Panther Creek 16
Maiden 50, Hickory St. Stephens 19
Marshville Forest Hills 21, Davidson Community School 14
Matthews Butler 22, Matthews Weddington 15
Mitchell County 20, Andrews 3
Monroe 70, East Mecklenburg 0
Monroe Sun Valley 49, Monroe Parkwood 0
Mooresboro Jefferson 45, Greenville Hurricanes, S.C. 14
Morganton Freedom 56, Morganton Patton 6
Morrisville Green Hope 58, East Chapel Hill 0
Mount Airy 49, Ashe County 7
Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 42, Southlake Christian 13
Murphy 49, Sylva Smoky Mountain 27
Nash Central 35, Wilson Beddingfield 18
New Bern 49, Knightdale 0
Newton Grove Hobbton 64, Seven Springs Spring Creek 14
Newton Grove Midway 32, Salemburg Lakewood 26
North Davidson 48, Walkertown 14
North Duplin 63, Lejeune 20
North Gaston 56, Cherryville 7
North Lincoln 56, East Rutherford 21
North Pitt 24, Edenton Holmes 18
North Raleigh Christian 40, Louisburg 24
North Rowan 20, High Point Andrews 14
North Stanly 26, West Stanly 16
North Wake Christian 26, Harrells Christian 8
Northampton County 20, North Edgecombe 12
Northern Nash 37, Greenville Conley 12
Northwest Cabarrus 48, Mount Pleasant 0
Oak Grove 37, North Forsyth 6
Orange 22, Montgomery Central 0
Oxford Webb 29, American Leadership Academy- Johnston 13
Pinetown Northside 49, Bear Grass 6
Providence Grove 24, Asheboro 14
Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 42, Arden Christ School 21
Raleigh Leesville Road 49, Wake Forest Heritage 7
Raleigh Millbrook 44, Raleigh Broughton 6
Raleigh Sanderson 62, Hillsborough Cedar Ridge 0
Raleigh St. David’s 38, Sandhills Titans 0
Raleigh Wakefield 41, Franklinton 7
Randleman 47, Cameron Union Pines 6
Richlands 48, South Lenoir 0
Riverside Martin 24, Chocowinity Southside 6
Robbinsville 35, Alleghany County 7
Rocky Mount Academy 70, Father Vincent Capodanno 0
Rolesville 52, Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 32
Salisbury 31, Person 6
Scotland 40, Fayetteville Britt 35
Shelby 51, Charlotte Olympic 14
Siler City Jordan-Matthews 30, Chatham Central 26
South Columbus 61, Rose Hill Union 0
South Garner 44, Raleigh Enloe 12
South Granville 20, Durham Riverside 14
South Iredell 33, Monroe Piedmont 6
South Stanly 26, South Davidson 14
South Wake 19, Wake Prep 13
Southeast Halifax 38, Weldon 6
Southern Alamance 22, Southern Nash 15
Southern Lee 38, Fairmont 12
Southern Pines Pinecrest 35, New Hanover County 3
Southwest Onslow 57, Goldsboro 0
St. Pauls 14, West Columbus 12
Surry Central 42, Elkin 36
Swain County 30, Waynesville Tuscola 26
Swannanoa Owen 26, East Henderson 6
Tarboro 35, SouthWest Edgecombe 20
Thomasville 33, Greensboro Smith 0
Thomasville Ledford 49, East Davidson 0
Topsail 34, Swansboro 7
Trinity 34, West Davidson 21
Trinity Wheatmore 15, Kernersville McGuinness 14
Valdese Draughn 35, Forest City Chase 25
Vance County 35, Northern Durham 0
Wake Forest 27, Southern Durham 20
Wallace-Rose Hill 56, Pender County 14
Warren County 32, Northwest Halifax 6
Warsaw Kenan 42, East Bladen 14
Washington 12, Kinston 7
Watauga County 36, Asheville Reynolds 35
Waxhaw Cuthbertson 23, Palisades 0
West Bladen 47, East Columbus 14
West Henderson 40, Asheville Erwin 10
West Iredell 21, West Wilkes 7
West Stokes 56, North Surry 28
Western Alamance 26, Eastern Guilford 20
Wilkes Central 21, East Wilkes 7
Wilmington Hoggard 38, Greenville Rose 14
Wilmington Laney 28, Cape Fear 21
Winston-Salem Prep 41, Gastonia Highland Tech 8
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Lumberton vs. Red Springs, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/