High school football: Hornets stay unbeaten

“It’s just a new experience for us facing an opponent of that caliber,” Person head coach Carl Smith said. “Their energy level rose in the second quarter and ours didn’t and that was the difference in the game.”
Rule’s 40-yard scoring run put the Hornets ahead 12-6. and the Hornets executed on one of their favorite 2-point conversion plays, with Dashawn Brown making the catch on a fade for a 14-6 lead.
Hank Webb’s 33-yard field goal pushed Salisbury’s lead to 17-6. The combination of penalties and tough defense maintained that 11-point lead until halftime.
Person was unable to throw the ball effectively and didn’t convert many third downs. The key for the Hornets was being able to limit the predictable runs on first and second downs to small gains.
Hodge. who ran wild for 200 or more yards in each of Person’s first three games, was held to 61 rushing yards. with most of them on that early breakaway.
Webb missed on another field goal. His 47-yard try had enough distance, but went wide.
Person should get back in the win column next week against winless Cedar Ridge. Salisbury will host Thomasville to start Central Carolina Conference play.
•••
It was a late night for the Hornets. A storm delayed kickoff for 30 minutes, and there were several stoppages for injuries.