High school cross country: Raiders compete in Friday Night Lights Published 4:59 am Saturday, September 9, 2023

Staff report

KERNERSVILLE – South Rowan’s cross country teams competed in Friday Night Lights at Ivey Redmon Park, the course that is home for the state championships.

South’s boys competed in the most competitive race, the championship race held at 9:40 p.m., and finished 25th.

South’s Eli Julian placed ninth out of 297 runners. He ran his PR for the Redmon Park course in 15:53.

Grayson Cromer was the second South runner. He ran 16:41 and was 43rd. It was a PR for Cromer by 50 seconds.

South ran without Brian Hickman.

South’s girls competed in the invitational race and finished 27th. Sophomore Madalynn Gulledge ran a course PR of 22:49. Madison Beaver ran 22:57.

Over 6,000 runners competed.

Hope Julian,Eli’s sister, finished eighth out of 101 runners in the 2-mile middle school race in 12:50.