Doug Creamer: Seasons of life

By Doug Creamer

While out for my walk recently, I reflected on how thankful I am for my neighbors and the peaceful community we live in. Everyone waves. I like seeing people’s flowers and landscaping as I walk. I have stopped to enjoy and appreciate the beauty of my neighbor’s flowers or blooming shrubs on more than one occasion. I also appreciate the shade that trees provide, especially on warm summer days.

The calendar turned to September and I was enjoying a few cooler days after the hurricane pulled away last week. I heard someone mention that Labor Day signaled the arrival of fall, but I chuckled because that person doesn’t realize that we have many false starts to fall around here. After those couple of cooler days last week we are right back into the mid 90s this week. Fall is still down the road!

I was enjoying my walk, thinking about fall. Suddenly I looked up at a neighbor’s house and saw that they were completely decorated for fall. Flags, wreaths and signs welcomed fall. They have even planted mums, the official flowers of fall. Everything was beautifully executed, but all I could think was, “No, it’s not fall yet!” While I am looking forward to cooler evenings and days that are not in the 90s, I am not ready for the arrival of fall.

We did some much needed weeding in our yard over Labor Day weekend. We also planned some fall chores. I planted some beans and peas in my garden a few weeks ago and they are up and looking pretty. I was talking to a gardening friend the other day as we considered other vegetables we might try to sneak in for a second harvest from our gardens. We are trying to grow some more tasty treats before the real arrival of fall.

Don’t get me wrong, I am not trying to slam fall. I like fall’s refreshing weather after a long, hot summer. I truly enjoy watching the leaves change and taking in their spectacular beauty. I also enjoy being outside with lower heat and humidity. I just want to enjoy watching things grow before winter’s rest rolls around.

There are things to enjoy from each season of the year. I love late winter as the bulbs begin to bloom, announcing the arrival of spring. Spring is wonderful, as everything comes back to life and I get to work in the garden. Summer is wonderful because we get to enjoy fruits, vegetables and beautiful flowers. Fall arrives with cooler weather and the changing of the leaves. Winter is wonderful because we celebrate Christmas and hopefully, see some snow. Each season has something to appreciate and things we must also endure.

I think when it comes to our spiritual lives we always want to live in spring and summer. It is a natural desire to want to be growing and producing fruit in our lives. I think God takes great pleasure in seeing us put on a flush of new growth, followed by a season of great fruitfulness. God wants us to be fruitful and to multiply. God wants to see us expand our horizons and explore new and wonderful things.

God also knows that for plants to continue to be fruitful they have to be pruned. Plants also need a season of rest to rejuvenate. God knows the need we all have for seasons of quiet reflection, a time to deepen our roots and strengthen our inner core. These seasons are necessary in order for a new season of fruitfulness to emerge.

Jesus took time away from the crowds to rejuvenate and spend time with His Father. He demonstrated the need to pull away and rest. Most of us struggle with the idea of slowing down because we live in a society with its pedal to the medal. But God works through those quiet times to refresh us and prepare us for a fruitful season ahead.

I want to encourage you if you feel like you are in a season of fall. I know your season of fruitfulness is quietly coming to an end, but that is OK. God is providing for you a season of rest to rejuvenate you and prepare you for an even greater season of fruitfulness in your life. Rest, reflect, draw closer to God and drink deeply from His presence, because He is all about refreshing you and preparing you for the great opportunities He has just ahead. Imagine that, the God of the whole universe wants to draw you closer to Himself. This will be a great season for you if you will rest in Him.

