Blotter for Sept. 9 Published 12:00 am Saturday, September 9, 2023

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• Stolen property was recovered on Old Gin Road in Mt. Ulla on Sept. 6.

• Damage to property was incurred on Old Mocksville Road in Salisbury between 12:15-12:30 a.m. on Sept. 6.

• Property damage occurred on Rock Grove Church Road in Salisbury between midnight and 9 a.m. on Sept. 6.

• Burglary reportedly occurred on S. Main St. in Salisbury between 5:15-5:56 p.m. on Sept. 6.

• Jessica Marie Fox, 36, was charged with first-degree trespass on Sept. 7.

• Angela Lee Dalton, 48, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia on Sept. 7.

• Javon Markese Stevenson, 22, was charged with felony larceny and breaking or entering a motor vehicle on Sept. 7.

• Amber Lynn Blevins, 19, resisting an officer on Sept. 7.

• Noah Debrail Propst, 28, was charged with assault on a minor and child abuse on Sept. 7.

In Salisbury Police Department reports

• Motor vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 1300 block of Larchmont Place between 1:27-5 a.m. on Sept. 7.

• Motor vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 100 block of Piper Lane between 6 p.m. on Sept. 6 and 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 7.

• A report of an animal bite was taken in the 800 block of E. Council St. on Sept. 7.

• A hit and run resulting in property damage occurred in the 100 block of Mahaley Avenue between 5-5:35 p.m. on Sept. 7.

• Jeddie Ronald Bowman, 57, was charged with resisting arrest on Sept. 7.