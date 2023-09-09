Blotter for Sept. 9

Published 12:00 am Saturday, September 9, 2023

By Chandler Inions

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• Stolen property was recovered on Old Gin Road in Mt. Ulla on Sept. 6.

• Damage to property was incurred on Old Mocksville Road in Salisbury between 12:15-12:30 a.m. on Sept. 6.

• Property damage occurred on Rock Grove Church Road in Salisbury between midnight and 9 a.m. on Sept. 6.

• Burglary reportedly occurred on S. Main St. in Salisbury between 5:15-5:56 p.m. on Sept. 6.

• Jessica Marie Fox, 36, was charged with first-degree trespass on Sept. 7.

• Angela Lee Dalton, 48, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia on Sept. 7.

• Javon Markese Stevenson, 22, was charged with felony larceny and breaking or entering a motor vehicle on Sept. 7.

• Amber Lynn Blevins, 19, resisting an officer on Sept. 7.

• Noah Debrail Propst, 28, was charged with assault on a minor and child abuse on Sept. 7.

In Salisbury Police Department reports

• Motor vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 1300 block of Larchmont Place between 1:27-5 a.m. on Sept. 7.

• Motor vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 100 block of Piper Lane between 6 p.m. on Sept. 6 and 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 7.

• A report of an animal bite was taken in the 800 block of E. Council St. on Sept. 7.

• A hit and run resulting in property damage occurred in the 100 block of Mahaley Avenue between 5-5:35 p.m. on Sept. 7.

• Jeddie Ronald Bowman, 57, was charged with resisting arrest on Sept. 7.

More Crime

Salisbury man charged with stalking of EMS employees

Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance in identifying larceny suspects

Blotter for Sept. 8: Man with AR-15 charged for pointing gun at relative

Granite Quarry woman charged with manslaughter in boyfriend’s death

Print Article