Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance in identifying larceny suspects Published 12:04 am Friday, September 8, 2023

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in identifying two men suspected of larceny.

On Aug. 16, the Han-Dee Hugo’s gas station, located at 1190 Long Ferry Road, was the location of a larceny and safe-cracking.

At approximately 5 p.m., two unidentified black males entered the establishment together. One subject wore black jeans, a black shirt, a black baseball hat and a medical mask. According to reports, he appeared to have prominent, thick eyebrows.

He is believed to have been an accomplice and look-out for the second subject, who was described as tall and thin, wearing a light green hoodie, light denim skinny jeans with a bright colored design, a medical mask, white tennis shoes and gray boxer briefs.

A report from the sheriff’s office said that the individual struggled to keep his pants up throughout the incident.

The man reportedly entered the office area, where he was seen on camera breaking into the safe before making off with an unspecified amount of cash.

The men arrived and later left in what appeared to be a white Kia sedan.

If you have any information on either of these individuals, contact Detective J. Naves of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8651.