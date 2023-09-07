Commissioners approve noise permit for Mooresville Dragway Published 12:05 am Thursday, September 7, 2023

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Board of Commissioners approved a permit to exceed the noise ordinances from Mooresville Motor Complex during their meeting on Tuesday. The commissioners did agree to put some conditions on the permit after business owners from the nearby Mooresville Motorsports Center spoke about the need for extra traffic control and security during events.

Aaron Poplin, the county planning staff member that handled the request, said that his main concern with the permit was how late the concert that the permit was concerning was planned for. The request asked for the permit to run until midnight on Sept. 15.

A representative of one of the business in the center behind the dragway said that he was not concerned with the noise itself, or the lateness of the concert. Instead, he was worried about how people who attend the dragway’s races sometimes park in the business center and trespass on their properties in order to watch the races for free. The representative worried that the problem would grow because of the concert, which would be held after the last race of the season at the dragway.

The representative also said that some of the business in the park have had issues with thefts and break-ins from trespassers and that they believed that there should not be any extra burdens on the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office because of the events.

The commissioners unanimously approved the permit to exceed, which will allow the complex to ignore any noise ordinances that would typically be in effect for a late night race and concert. Poplin assured the commissioners that the owners of the complex understood that they need to be finished by midnight, and county attorney John Dees said that he will reach out to the owners and stress that they need to take extra care to control the traffic and work to keep people from parking in the Mooresville Motorsports Center.