High school boys soccer: Cougars tie Central Published 12:18 am Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Staff report

CHINA GROVE — Carson and Central Cabarrus battled to a 2-2 tie in South Piedmont Conference boys soccer on Tuesday.

Carlos Moctezuma had both goals for the Cougars (1-0-2, 0-0-2), with Anthony Beckham providing assists on both goals.

Kevin Guerrero had a great night in goal for Carson.

It was the second straight SPC tie for the Cougars. They had a scoreless battle with Concord prior to the holiday.

Concord plays at West Rowan on Wednesday. West beat East Rowan 3-0 on Tuesday.