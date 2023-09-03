Preview: Commissioners to hold hearing on public transportation needs Published 12:05 am Sunday, September 3, 2023

SALISBURY — The first Rowan County Board of Commissioners meeting of September will be held on Tuesday instead of Monday because of the Labor Day holiday. The meeting will be at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5, on the second floor of the Rowan County Administrative Building, located at 130 W. Innes St. in Salisbury.

During that meeting, the commissioners will hold a public hearing for Rowan Transit to receive public feedback on the county’s transportation needs before applying for grants for the 2025 fiscal year. The transit department is hoping to apply for a few different sources of grant funding from the North Carolina Public Transportation Division. If the grants are approved, the transit department would receive a total of $893,131, which includes around $220,000 in required county matching funds.

The other items on the agenda for Tuesday include: