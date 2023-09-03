Brad Rhodes: The critical trio of life expectancy, health care costs and retirement risks Published 12:00 am Sunday, September 3, 2023

By Brad Rhodes

When it comes to preparing for retirement, a holistic approach is imperative. As you map out your golden years, three pivotal considerations stand out: life expectancy, health care costs and retirement risks. Each plays a significant role in ensuring you have adequate funds to support a comfortable and fulfilling retirement. Let’s delve deeper into each.

1. Life expectancy: Planning for a longer future

In the 21st century, thanks to advancements in medical science and healthier lifestyles, people are living longer. That’s great news, but it also means we need to plan for extended retirement years.

Understanding the numbers: The average life expectancy continues to rise. In many countries, it’s common for people to live into their 80s or 90s. However, this is an average; many live longer. Therefore, it’s wise to plan with the assumption that you could live to 100 or beyond.

2. Health care costs: An escalating concern

One of the most unpredictable and often underestimated expenses in retirement is health care. As we age, medical needs typically increase, and with them, the associated costs.

Rising medical expenses: Each year, medical costs tend to inflate. Over the course of a lengthy retirement, this could mean significantly higher expenses than initially anticipated.

3. Retirement risks: beyond just saving

While life expectancy and health care costs focus on the length and quality of retirement, retirement risks encompass various financial and non-financial challenges you might face.

Market volatility: Depending on how your retirement savings are invested, market downturns can significantly impact your nest egg. Diversification and risk management strategies are crucial.

Given the uncertainty of life expectancy, the unpredictability of health care costs, and the multitude of retirement risks, preparing for retirement requires foresight and a holistic approach. Don’t wait — consult with a trusted financial planner today to craft a comprehensive strategy that ensures your golden years are both comfortable and secure.

Life expectancy: Modern advancements mean living longer, necessitating more extensive retirement savings to support extended non-working years.

Modern advancements mean living longer, necessitating more extensive retirement savings to support extended non-working years. Health care costs: As medical needs increase with age, so do the expenses, making health care one of the most unpredictable retirement costs.

As medical needs increase with age, so do the expenses, making health care one of the most unpredictable retirement costs. Retirement risks: Beyond just saving, retirees face multiple challenges, including market volatility, inflation, unexpected life events, and emotional transitions.