Salisbury Police seek man wanted for assault Published 12:00 am Saturday, September 2, 2023

SALISBURY — Authorities took out an assault with a deadly weapon warrant for a Salisbury man after he allegedly bludgeoned two individuals with a metal pole.

According to a Salisbury Police Department spokesperson, there are currently two warrants out for Christopher Arquette in relation to the incident.

Department reports said that officers found a man, who appeared dazed, suffering from a head injury at Chick-fil-A on East Innes Street around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31.

A female victim was also located at the restaurant. Reports said the two individuals were inside a tent in a nearby homeless encampment when a neighboring camper attacked them.

They told police that the man grabbed a metal pole and struck the male victim in the head. The strikes came from the exterior of the tent. The assailant reportedly made multiple strikes and cut through the tent.

During the assault, the female victim was also hit as she attempted to defend herself.

As of Friday morning, Arquette remained at large.