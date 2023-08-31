Blotter for Aug. 31: Cowden pleads guilty to heroin trafficking Published 12:00 am Thursday, August 31, 2023

KANNAPOLIS — A Kannapolis man implicated in a December 2020 investigation for trafficking heroin and fentanyl pleaded guilty to the charges in court on Monday.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, Nick Jeffery Cowden, of 4660 Finger Street in Kannapolis, was sentenced to 70-93 months in the N.C. Department of Corrections following his plea.

Cowden became the subject of investigation by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit in December of 2020.

Reports state that detectives received information Cowden was possibly selling heroin/fentanyl at his residence and were able to introduce him to an undercover officer.

It was confirmed that Cowden was selling heroin/fentanyl and purchases were subsequently made by undercover officers.

Cowden was set for trial this week but opted for the guilty plea instead.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

Rashawn Thurman Johnson, 23, was charged with assault on a female, assault on a child under 12, injury to personal property and interference with a monitoring device on Aug. 29.

William Garrett Okeith Moser, 19, was charged with fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, speeding, failure to heed a light or siren and reckless driving with wanton disregard on Aug. 29.

Sarah Yong Amar, 33, was charged with injury to personal property on Aug. 29.

Steven Clemmons Mebane 21, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse, fleeing to elude with a motor vehicle, speeding, reckless driving with wanton disregard, failure to heed a light or siren, driving while license revoked and unsafe lane change on Aug. 29.

Robert Brian Holt, 49, was charged with simple assault on Aug. 29.

Richard Ray Herring, 42, was charged with assault on a female and misdemeanor child abuse on Aug. 29.

John Dillon Webb, 32, was charged with simple assault, communicating threats and injury to personal property on Aug. 29.

Heather Marie Adkins, 48, was charged with larceny on Aug. 29.

Viktor Zubko, 44, was charged with driving while impaired, fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, reckless driving with wanton disregard and displaying a fictitious tag on Aug 29.

In Salisbury Police Department reports