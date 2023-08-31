Blotter for Aug. 31: Cowden pleads guilty to heroin trafficking
Published 12:00 am Thursday, August 31, 2023
KANNAPOLIS — A Kannapolis man implicated in a December 2020 investigation for trafficking heroin and fentanyl pleaded guilty to the charges in court on Monday.
According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, Nick Jeffery Cowden, of 4660 Finger Street in Kannapolis, was sentenced to 70-93 months in the N.C. Department of Corrections following his plea.
Cowden became the subject of investigation by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit in December of 2020.
Reports state that detectives received information Cowden was possibly selling heroin/fentanyl at his residence and were able to introduce him to an undercover officer.
It was confirmed that Cowden was selling heroin/fentanyl and purchases were subsequently made by undercover officers.
Cowden was set for trial this week but opted for the guilty plea instead.
In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports
- Rashawn Thurman Johnson, 23, was charged with assault on a female, assault on a child under 12, injury to personal property and interference with a monitoring device on Aug. 29.
- William Garrett Okeith Moser, 19, was charged with fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, speeding, failure to heed a light or siren and reckless driving with wanton disregard on Aug. 29.
- Sarah Yong Amar, 33, was charged with injury to personal property on Aug. 29.
- Steven Clemmons Mebane 21, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse, fleeing to elude with a motor vehicle, speeding, reckless driving with wanton disregard, failure to heed a light or siren, driving while license revoked and unsafe lane change on Aug. 29.
- Robert Brian Holt, 49, was charged with simple assault on Aug. 29.
- Richard Ray Herring, 42, was charged with assault on a female and misdemeanor child abuse on Aug. 29.
- John Dillon Webb, 32, was charged with simple assault, communicating threats and injury to personal property on Aug. 29.
- Heather Marie Adkins, 48, was charged with larceny on Aug. 29.
- Viktor Zubko, 44, was charged with driving while impaired, fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, reckless driving with wanton disregard and displaying a fictitious tag on Aug 29.
In Salisbury Police Department reports
- Property damage reportedly occurred in the 800 block of N. Main St. between 6:20-6:27 a.m. on Aug. 29.
- Motor vehicle larceny occurred in the 500 block of Lash Drive around midnight on Aug. 28.
- A burglary occurred in the 1900 block of Jake Alexander Boulevard W. between 6 p.m. on Aug. 25 and 7 a.m. on Aug. 28.
- A hit and run resulting in property damage occurred in the 1000 block of E. Innes St. around 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 28.
- Larceny occurred in the 200 block of S. Craige St. between 11:37 a.m. on Aug. 27 and 11:37 a.m. on Aug. 28.
- Motor-vehicle larceny occurred in the 500 block of E. Bank St. between 1-3:30 p.m. on Aug. 24. It was reported on Aug. 28.
- A hit and run resulting in property damage occurred in the 900 block of Peeler Road between 5 p.m. on Aug. 24 and 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 28.
- A motor vehicle theft occurred in the 3200 block of S. Main St. between noon on July 21 and noon on July 22. It was reported on Aug. 28.
- A hit and run resulting in property damage occurred in the 2200 block of Statesville Blvd. between 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 26 and noon on Aug. 28.
- Fraud by false pretense occurred in the 500 block of W. Marsh St. around 7:08 p.m. on Aug. 28.
- Darrel Eugene McCleave, 41, was charged with second-degree trespass on Aug. 29.