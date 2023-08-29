High school girls golf: Mustangs second in first SPC match Published 2:15 am Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Staff report

SALISBURY — Hannah Waddell and Addison Queen shot 42s for nine holes at McCanless and led East Rowan to second place in a South Piedmont Conference match on Monday.

East’s third scorer was Jaelyn Earnhardt, who shot 47.

KP Pfister shot 48, while Izzy Stepp shot 53.

Lake Norman Charter won by nine strokes over the Mustangs. Leading the Knights was freshman Caitlyn Frisch, who shot 33.

The other squads that had the minimum of three golfers needed to post team scores were South Rowan (146), Northwest Cabarrus (161) and Carson (178).

•••

The first Central Carolina Conference match is scheduled for Sept. 5 at Corbin Hills.