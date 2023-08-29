High school basketball: Hornets tab Perkins to lead boys program Published 12:23 am Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Staff report

Salisbury announced that Albert Perkins has been hired to coach the Salisbury boys basketball team.

Perkins will replace Bryan Withers, who had a great run at the helm of the Hornets.

Perkins played college basketball at North Carolina A&T, graduating in 1999.

He played pro ball in Europe before spending some few years in the corporate world.

He’s been a head basketball coach at Christ the King and Woodlawn (Mooresville) and he served as an assistant coach at Carmel Christian.

He’s most recently been an assistant coach for the men’s team at Belmont Abbey College. He was hired there in October 2022.

A full story on Perkins will be in an upcoming edition.