Blotter for Aug. 26
Published 12:00 am Sunday, August 27, 2023
In Rowan County Sheriff’s Reports
- Property damage occurred on Shuping Mill Road in Salisbury between 4 p.m. on July 26 and 9 a.m. on Aug. 8.
- Property damage occurred on Sides Road in Rockwell between 4 p.m. on July 26 and 9 a.m. on Aug. 8.
- A motor vehicle larceny occurred on Mt. Hall Road in Cleveland between 5:07 p.m. on Aug. 9 and 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 23.
- John Robert Campbell, 36, was charged with driving while license revoked – not impaired revocation, resisting a public officer and fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle on Aug. 23.
In Salisbury Police Department reports
- A motor vehicle larceny occurred in the 100 block of Ridge Avenue around 12:57 a.m. on Aug. 24.
- A motor vehicle larceny occurred in the 200 block of Chestnut Street between 5:45 p.m. on Aug. 23 and 7 a.m. on Aug. 24. The total estimated loss was $40.