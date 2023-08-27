Blotter for Aug. 26

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Reports

Property damage occurred on Shuping Mill Road in Salisbury between 4 p.m. on July 26 and 9 a.m. on Aug. 8.

Property damage occurred on Sides Road in Rockwell between 4 p.m. on July 26 and 9 a.m. on Aug. 8.

A motor vehicle larceny occurred on Mt. Hall Road in Cleveland between 5:07 p.m. on Aug. 9 and 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 23.