Blotter for Aug. 26

Published 12:00 am Sunday, August 27, 2023

By Chandler Inions

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Reports

  • Property damage occurred on Shuping Mill Road in Salisbury between 4 p.m. on July 26 and 9 a.m. on Aug. 8.
  • Property damage occurred on Sides Road in Rockwell between 4 p.m. on July 26 and 9 a.m. on Aug. 8.
  • A motor vehicle larceny occurred on Mt. Hall Road in Cleveland between 5:07 p.m. on Aug. 9 and 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 23.
  • John Robert Campbell, 36, was charged with driving while license revoked – not impaired revocation, resisting a public officer and fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle on Aug. 23.

In Salisbury Police Department reports

  • A motor vehicle larceny occurred in the 100 block of Ridge Avenue around 12:57 a.m. on Aug. 24.
  • A motor vehicle larceny occurred in the 200 block of Chestnut Street between 5:45 p.m. on Aug. 23 and 7 a.m. on Aug. 24. The total estimated loss was $40.

More Crime

Kannapolis PD: Stirewalt search warrants yielded no bomb-making material

Youth motorsport team owner charged with sex crimes

Blotter for Aug. 25

Spencer man charged for role in July assault

Print Article