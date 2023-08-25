Preview: Price of Freedom having “9/11 Remembrance” event Published 12:05 am Friday, August 25, 2023

SALISBURY — On Sept. 11, 2001, one of the worst American tragedies occurred and the country is still picking up the pieces of that horrible day. While many people lost family members and friends, it gave others an opportunity to unite and give back anyway they knew how. Over 20 years later, the Price of Freedom Museum is still carrying the lesson it learned way back then.

On Saturday, Sept. 9, the museum will be hosting its annual “9/11 Remembrance” event to honor the first responders, veterans and all those who lost their lives on Sept. 11. Bill Hamrick helps coordinate events for the museum and says since they will be utilizing their auditorium, so it will be going on “rain or shine.” After COVID caused them to pause things for a while, Hamrick says the museum wanted to “crank it back up again.”

There will be fire trucks, classic cars and tractors on display, along with live music and several unique exhibits that the entire family can check out. There will even be helicopters there to entertain the crowd. Hamrick estimates around 200 to 300 people come to the event each year. Hamrick has organized multiple events before, but his favorite part of this one is seeing people come together for an amazing cause.

“Just the commitment from the fire or EMS medical community out there. I try to line up everybody and try and get as many as we can,” Hamrick said.

The Price of Freedom Museum is a war memorial dedicated to the Americans who paid the ultimate price in order to defend the country. Their goal is “to teach all generations the true price of freedom.” They are completely funded by donations.

The Price of Freedom is located at 2420 Weaver Road in China Grove. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.