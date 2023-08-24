Blotter for Aug. 24

Published 12:00 am Thursday, August 24, 2023

By Staff Report

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

  • Property damage reportedly occurred on Holobough Lane in Salisbury between midnight and 2:06 p.m. on Aug. 21.
  • A burglary reportedly occurred on Knotty Pine Circle in Salisbury between 8:21 a.m. and 8:22 p.m. on Aug. 21.
  • Identity theft was reported on Kind Road in Salisbury on Aug. 21.
  • Jordan Isaiah Douglas, 21, was charged with carrying a concealed gun and possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia on Aug. 21.
  • Almeecia Nichelle Fowlers, 20, was charged with prohibited open container on Aug. 21.
  • Carlos Korde Harris, 20, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana up to a half ounce. 
  • Roy Elmer Longcor, 40, was charged with possession of a schedule-II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on Aug. 21. 
  • Jonatahan Conrad Childs, 33, was charged with aiding and abetting a larceny on Aug. 21.

 

In Salisbury Police Department reports

  • A motor vehicle larceny in the 1000 block of Celebration Drive that occurred between 12:45-9 a.m. on Aug 16 was reported on Aug. 22. The total estimated loss was $3,650.
  • A larceny reportedly occurred in the 100 block of Richmond Road between 12:40-12:52 a.m. on Aug. 22. The total estimated loss was $2,500.
  • A wallet was found in the 600 block of E. Innes St. on Aug. 22.
  • Welfare fraud reportedly occurred in the 300 block of S. Arlington St. between 8 a.m. on June 17 and 5 p.m. on Aug. 22. The total estimated loss was $478.
  • Officers responding to a physical disturbance in the 700 block of Cherry St. around 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 23 located a broken window. 
  • John Robert Chambers, 62, was charged with possession of a schedule-II controlled substance on Aug. 22.
  • James Preston Joyner, 35, was charged with simple assault, battery and affray on Aug. 22.
  • Katie Alexandra Kerr, 31, was charged with larceny on Aug. 22. 

 

More Crime

Spencer man charged for role in July assault

Landis investigating series of vehicle break-ins

Terrorizing the public charges after Sunday shooting incident

Blotter for Aug. 23

Print Article