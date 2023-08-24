Blotter for Aug. 24

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

Property damage reportedly occurred on Holobough Lane in Salisbury between midnight and 2:06 p.m. on Aug. 21.

A burglary reportedly occurred on Knotty Pine Circle in Salisbury between 8:21 a.m. and 8:22 p.m. on Aug. 21.

Identity theft was reported on Kind Road in Salisbury on Aug. 21.

Jordan Isaiah Douglas, 21, was charged with carrying a concealed gun and possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia on Aug. 21.

Almeecia Nichelle Fowlers, 20, was charged with prohibited open container on Aug. 21.

Carlos Korde Harris, 20, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana up to a half ounce.

Roy Elmer Longcor, 40, was charged with possession of a schedule-II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on Aug. 21.